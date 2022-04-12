Ukraine-Russia War: Russian Forces Launch Kalibr Missile At Ukrainian Post; Watch

While the Russia-Ukraine war has entered Day 48, a new video has now surfaced showing the Russian military forces launching a Kalibr missile at the Ukrainian military post on Tuesday. In the footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry, the missile can be seen being launched from a small ship in the Black Sea towards the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Notably, this came just a day after the Russian Defence Ministry had claimed of destroying the S-300 missile systems of Ukraine which were supplied by a European nation. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov said that Russia's troops have destroyed 4 S-300 launchers which were earlier concealed in a hanger on the outskirts of the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The Ministry had also claimed about hitting around 25 Ukrainian soldiers in the attack. However, without mentioning the name of the European country that supplied the missiles to Ukraine, the Ministry added that its forces have targeted the missile defence systems in three different locations in the past few days.

Slovakia denies its missile being struck by Russia

It is pertinent to note that Slovakia which had earlier donated a similar missile system to Ukraine last week has now clearly denied that its own missile was struck by Russia. Issuing a statement on the same, the Slovakian Prime Minister's office called the reports of its S-300 missiles being destroyed "disinformation". However, as per reports, it was unclear if both sides were referring to the same aerial strike. Ukrainian authorities have not issued any statement regarding the attack on its S-300.