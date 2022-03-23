Ukraine-Russia War: Russian Troops Storm Civilian Buildings In Ukraine's Mariupol; Watch

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate turning more dreadful with each passing day. On Wednesday, a video has emerged showing the Russian troops' continued attacks on civilian areas in the southeastern city of Ukraine, Mariupol. In the video, one can see Russian armed forces entering a devastated building. Several Russian forces can be seen armed with guns and weapons as they reportedly look for civilians in the residential building.

The video accessed by Republic Media Network shows apartments completely destroyed by continuous bombardment by the Russian troops. Russia has been claiming that its troops are not attacking civilians and residential buildings; however, according to what is seen in the recently released video, the claim is contrdicted sharply.

Ukraine claims less than 10% of Russian troops interested in continuing war in Mariupol

In a massive claim, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has stated that Russian troops in Mariupol have been demoralised. "During the storming of the city of Mariupol, in one of the special-purpose groups involved in active combat, less than 10% of the personnel are ready to continue the war, the rest of the personnel are killed, wounded, sick or demoralised," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry also claimed that Ukraine has destroyed up to 60% of the personnel and military equipment of Russia in the fight in Izum. The Ministry added that Russian troops have been regrouping after suffering losses and are trying to hold the borders in Polissia. They further informed that Russian troops are trying to recover from significant losses after they did not succeed in blocking Chernihiv.

US President Joe Biden leaves for Brussels

US President Joe Biden has left for Brussels to attend three Ukraine summits on Thursday. Biden is on a four-day trip to Europe, where he is set to meet his key allies to discuss the intensifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While speaking to reporters, Biden talked about the possibility that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine and that is a 'real threat'. There are fears that Russia could use chemical or nuclear weapons as its invasion stalls amid logistical problems and fierce Ukrainian resistance.