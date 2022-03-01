Ukraine-Russia War: Shiv Sena MP Says Poland Denied Indians Entry; Triggers War Of Words

As India, with the help of countries like Romania, Poland and Hungary, continue the evacuation of its nationals from Russia-invaded Ukraine, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi flagged an issue. Taking to her Twitter handle, Chaturvedi claimed that lots of Indian students have been denied entry in Poland, and those who were allowed had been sent back. The Shiv Sena MP sought the intervention of the Government of India and Operation Ganga in relation to the same.

The tweet did not go unnoticed and in fact, invoked the reaction of the Polish Ambassador Adam Burakowski, who replied, "Madam, this is absolutely not true. The Polish government did not deny anyone to enter from the border with Ukraine."

He added, "Please check your sources... Please do not spread fake news."

This did go well with Chaturvedi, who thereafter dragged in the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the Ministry of External Affairs, by saying, "While I do appreciate you’ll have lots to handle with but I am certain you wouldn’t have an Ambassador call a member of the consultative committee of External Affairs as someone spreading fake news. (sic)"

The Shive Sena MP stuck to her allegations and said that she'd be happy to share the names and numbers of those who remain stranded, "Sir, with all due respect, that's not what I have been told by the students. Unfortunate that you called it fake news, will be happy to share the numbers and names of those people stranded," she wrote on Twitter.

To this, Burakowski replied, "Dear Madam, I am absolutely sure that it did not happen."

EAM Dr S Jaishankar thanks Poland for aiding evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian Eternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, on Monday, February 28, and discussed developments in war-hit Ukraine. EAM Jaishankar appreciated Poland for aiding in the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, five evacuation flights carrying 1,156 nationals have reached India. Meanwhile, the 6th flight carrying at least 240 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's Budapest for Delhi.

MEA opens new Twitter handle for Operation Ganga

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, February 27, opened a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine."

On the handle, there have been pinned helpline numbers of 24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.