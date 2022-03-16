Ukraine-Russia War: Son Of Deputy Governor Of Nenets Autonomous District Killed In Ukraine

In a key development in the Russia-Ukraine war, the son of the deputy governor of the Russia's Nenets Autonomous District was reportedly killed in Ukraine. According to Nexta TV, the man was the deputy commander of the Reconnaissance company for military and political work. He handled the 137th regiment of the 106th Tula Guards Paratrooper Division.

Ukraine claims over 13,800 Russian troops killed

According to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, over 13,800 Russian troops were killed by the Ukrainian forces and 1375 armoured vehicles were destroyed. Ukraine also destroyed 108 helicopters and 84 aircraft. In 21 days of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine has killed at least 10 most important officers in Russian forces involved in the 'special' operation in Ukraine. These included 4 major generals, 3 colonels and 3 lieutenant colonels. Most recently, A Russian major general Oleg Mityae was killed by Ukrainian armed forces. He was the Commander of the 150th motorized rifle division.

President Zelenskyy to address US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is all set to address the US Congress today where he is expected to urge members of the House of Representatives and Senate to intensify pressure on US President Joe Biden to allow the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine. According to The Guardian, Zelenskyy’s upcoming address could prove his most powerful plea yet for the US to take a tougher line against Russia. He will be speaking at 9 am Washington time on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy signed a decree on a nationwide minute of silence "Every morning at 9 o'clock in the whole territory of our state we will remember the Ukrainians who gave their lives, all those who fought, all military, civilians and children."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Wednesday on Russian channel RBK TV, said a “business-like spirit” is emerging at talks with Ukraine that are now focused on a neutral status for the war-torn country. “A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees. There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed", he added.