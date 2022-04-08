Ukraine-Russia War: UK Intel Says Northern Ukraine Reclaimed From Russian Forces Entirely

In a massive development in the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war, the British Intelligence on Friday released a map depicting how the positions of the Russian armed forces changed in war-inflicted Ukraine. According to a report by The Kyiv Post, the UK Intelligence agency has claimed that northern Ukraine is cleansed from the Russian occupiers 'completely,' while, in southern and eastern Ukraine, the battles are still going on.

The British intellegance showed how the positions of armed forces changed in #Ukraine. It's known that the north is cleaned from Russian occupiers completely, and in southern and eastern #Ukraine, the battles are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/V32GRLpoG0 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) April 8, 2022

This development comes on the day when the Kramatorsk Railway Station in Ukraine’s Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was struck by Tochka-U missiles, leading to the death of at least 39 people while over 100 were injured. In the wake of the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “destroying the civilian population” and stated that Russia was “evil with no limits.” However, the Kremlin denied any involvement in the strike, branding the allegations as "absolutely untrue." However, a video that is currently circulating on the internet shows a fragment of the missile with the inscription ‘for children’ written in the Russian language on it.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General claims 169 slain in war

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, at least 169 children have been slain in the ongoing war. In addendum, at least 306 others have been wounded Putin announced his ‘special military operation’ on Ukraine. The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, highlighting the horrific civilian massacre in the Bucha region, revealed that "the body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered among the adult victims in a mass grave." The Prosecutor General's office, on the other hand, claims that the number of children killed in the war is likely to be higher.

Zelenskyy invites India to be a security guarantor

In a Global Mega Exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, President Zelenskyy made unprecedented disclosures regarding the security guarantees he is seeking from the world. The President not only named the countries he was seeking guarantees from, but also made it abundantly clear that he was “willing to move on talks before security guarantees were made”. President Zelenskyy said it would be “good” to have some basic commitments but talks are more important than getting security guarantees.

In a first-ever open invitation, President Zelenskyy asked for India to be a security guarantor to help end the war. The Ukrainian President called for India to join the security guarantees, not once but twice in the interview to Republic.