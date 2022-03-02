Last Updated:

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukraine Destroys Russian Military Column Near Chernihiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 6,000 Russian troops so far as the war enters the 7th day.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Ukraine

Image: Republicworld


In a befitting reply on the seventh day of the war, the Russian column of military vehicles was destroyed by Ukrainian air forces, military and territorial defence units in Chernihiv city. In the visuals from the incident site, burnt-out Russian tanks and military vehicles can be seen.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 6,000 Russian troops so far. The armed forces said that they have killed as many 5,840 Russian soldiers and destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries including 862 armoured vehicles, 355 automotive vehicles, 85 artillery systems, 31 choppers, 30, aircraft, 3 UAV operational and tactical level, as well as two units of Light speedboats.

Major developments on Day 7 of the Russian assault

On the seventh day of the war, Russia intensified its attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of tanks and other vehicles advanced towards the capital, Kyiv. The 64-kilometre convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles is on a road to Kyiv, a city with almost 3 million people. The West feared that it was Kremlin's bid to topple the government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.

READ | Russian airstrike caught on camera; Ukrainian recording video narrowly escapes attack

In Kharkiv, Russia continued striking the regional police and intelligence headquarters. The airstrike blew off the roof of the five-storey police building. According to the emergency service, at least four people were killed and nine were wounded. 

READ | 'Putin is at war with kids': Ukraine FM slams Russia for jailing kids for anti-war posters

Meanwhile, Moscow defended its strike on the main TV tower in Kyiv. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the strike was aimed at disabling Ukraine's ability to stage "information attacks." 

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: WHO raises concern over 'humanitarian crisis, attack on health infra'

Violence elsewhere in Ukraine

Two cruise missiles targeted a hospital in the northern city of Chernihiv, The hospital's main building suffered damage and officials were working to determine the casualty toll.

Hit by multiple sanctions, Russia found itself increasingly isolated which has thrown its economy into turmoil. Leading Russian bank Sberbank announced that it was pulling out of European markets amid tightening Western sanctions. The bank said its subsidiaries in Europe were facing an “abnormal outflow of funds and a threat to the safety of employees and branches,” according to Russian news agencies. 

READ | Kerala CM seeks PM's intervention to build 'human corridor' for evacuation from Ukraine

The EU and US have levied sanctions on Russian banks and its elite, frozen the assets of Russia's central bank located outside the country and excluded its financial institutions from the SWift bank messaging system. 

READ | 'Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine': 5 reasons to watch this documentary

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Chernihiv
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND