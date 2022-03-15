Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 Destroys Russian Anti-Aircraft System; Watch

As Russia’s unabated invasion of Ukraine continues for the 20th day, a video has emerged showing Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroying the anti-aircraft missile system 9K331 Tor-M1. The anti-aircraft missile is a motorised air defence missile system (SAM). It is specially designed for air defence of rifles and tanks in all types of combat operations.

The latest video accessed by Republic Media Network shows Ukrainians claiming to have destroyed the anti-aircraft missile system, as both sides continue to ramp up their military equipment and weapons. Bayraktar TB2 is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle, which is also one of the two prominent armed drones produced by Turkey. As the war intensifies with each passing day, several videos have surfaced showing the Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2 successfully striking Russian troops.

On March 12, a video emerged showing a Bayraktar drone striking a Russian tank, which appears to have been parked in a forest-like area. There has also been information warfare between the two neighbouring countries and the Ukrainian armed forces have released videos where they can be seen retaliating and seizing Russian tanks.

Curfew reimposed in Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war transcends into the 20th day, Kyiv has imposed a new curfew from 8 pm (Local Time) on March 15 until 7 am on March 17, Ukrainian local media reported. Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the residents are only allowed to go outside to head to the bomb shelters, The Kyiv Independent reported.

A series of Russian strikes struck a residential area of Kyiv on Tuesday, March 15, resulting in a huge fire and frantic rescue efforts in a 15-story apartment building. In the incident, at least one person was killed. The Russian forces also advanced strikes overnight on the northwest suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostel, the head of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

Zelenskyy asks Europe for more weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told northern European leaders that they could “help yourself by helping us,” as he appealed for more weapons to counter Russia. He added that the Ukrainian military is rapidly using up weapons and other hardware that western countries have shipped to his country. He further appealed for a full trade ban on Russia, saying boycotts have not been enough to counter Moscow's advance.