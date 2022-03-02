Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Forces Seize Russian Tank; To Use It To Against Enemy Forces

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine is heightened as the war has entered the seventh day after Russia invaded Ukraine. Missiles and rockets are being fired and the Ukrainian military and residents are resisting the Russian forces. As per the latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the Ukrainian forces have seized a Russian tank as they continued to fight the mighty Russian troops.

The video shows that Russia's BMP3 tank has been seized by the Ukrainian troops and will now be used to protect Ukraine instead. The Russian troops are invading Ukraine from at least three sides. They have been launching missile attacks on residential buildings and administrations buildings.

Russia-Ukraine war turns barbaric

Earlier, in a video accessed by Republic, 4 Russian choppers were seen entering Kherson. The Russian troops have now entered Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. Russia, on Wednesday, has claimed that it has taken complete control of Kherson while street fighting also took place in Kharkiv. On Wednesday, a regional police department building in Kharkiv was targeted by the Russian military. The building was seen in the grabs of fire while the debris came tumbling down from the huge building. The Russian troops also attacked the Ukraine's National University of Air Force in Kharkiv.

Russia gives open warning to NATO

As Russia's morale deteriorates, the country has issued an open warning to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), saying that "no guarantees of no incidents with NATO", reported Sputnik while quoting the Russian Foreign Ministry. The move comes after NATO decides to extend aid to Ukraine by supplying military aid and arms.

Meanwhile, Russia has invaded Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv on Wednesday. Russia claimed that it has taken complete control of Kherson and street fighting also took place in Kharkiv. While Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed that they have killed over 5,840 Russian soldiers and have destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries, which includes 862 armoured vehicles, 355 automotive vehicles, 211 tanks, 85 artillery systems, 31 helicopters, 30 aircraft, three UAV operational and tactical level, and two units of Light speedboats.