Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, Ukraine MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Tuesday, March 8, expressed strong resolve for the former Soviet nation to continue fighting its neighbouring country Russia amid President Volodymyr Zelensky hinting at a possible compromise. The Ukrainian MP said that they will not give up but are ready for peace talks.

Ukrainian MP Goncharenko said, "We are not going to give up. We are ready for peace talks as said by President Zelensky. Speaking about NATO, we are ready to discuss and listen what is the proposition of the Russian Federation. But for now, they are demanding from us to surrender, to give up our territory. It means they don't really want any peace but are playing games with us. Because we understand clearly between us and death, it is only our army. Russia is committing war crimes and genocide against Ukraine in the middle of the 21st century."

Zelensky hints at possibility of recognising Crimea as part of Russia

Zelensky, on the 13th day of the war, dropped a big hint on the possibility of recognising Crimea as part of Russia and the breakaway Donbas and Luhansk regions to be recognised as independent regions. He said that a compromise could be discussed. "We can discuss this and find a compromise on how people will live there," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President also added that he has lost interest in NATO after realising that the intergovernmental military alliance is not ready to accept Ukraine. He said, "NATO is afraid of confrontation with Russia." Zelensky has been repeatedly urging NATO and the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect the war-inflicted nation from Russia's airstrikes. However, both NATO and the West have refused to impose air exclusion zone, saying that it would escalate the armed conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that its armed forces have killed over 12,000 Russian troops while Moscow has confirmed 500 casualties in their camp. No Ukrainian casualties were disclosed. On Monday, the UN human rights office said that it had confirmed the death of 406 civilians and 801 injuries. The institutions further warned actual figures could be considerably higher.