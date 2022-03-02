Ukraine-Russia War: Union Min Scindia Assists Injured Indian Student On Evacuation Flight

Amid the ongoing devastation in Ukraine by Russia, the Union Ministers posted in neighbouring countries of the war-struck Kyiv have been overseeing the evacuation of the stranded Indian citizens. In the latest development, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been deployed in Romania to expedite the safe repatriation of trapped nationals, was seen leading a bunch of students in an aircraft that was making its return to the country.

Scindia assists evacuated Indian students in Romania

In the video, he was seen assisting an Indian student Shristi to the first row of the plane as she had suffered a ligament tear. Scindia was also seen urging other students to take care of her. Srishti was stranded in Ukraine with other students and had reached Bucharest last night.

#WATCH| Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia ushered Srishti, an Indian national stranded in Ukraine to front row&asked fellow passengers to take care of her. She had a ligament tear&was stuck in Bucharest, she met the minister last night during #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/yU8O1zTVdb — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

The development comes on the seventh day of the intensified incursion of Moscow. Under the aegis of Operation Ganga launched by the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue Indians trapped in the conflict-stricken nation, several Union Ministers have been deployed by the Central government to overlook smooth and early evacuation. Along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been deported to the Slovak Republic, Union Minister Hardeep Puri to Hungary and MoS VK Singh to Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process. More flights will be bringing back Indian nationals in the coming time.

MEA asks stranded Indians to leave Kharkiv immediately

Earlier, amid Russia’s intensified attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city- Kharkiv, the External Affairs Ministry had issued an urgent advisory asking people to flee the city by any means immediately. Indians have been asked to leave the city immediately and reach Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka at the earliest. The Embassy further asked nationals to reach these settlements before 6 pm (Ukraine time) under all circumstances. The advisory came in the view of intensified attacks by Russia in the residential areas of the city.

Kharkiv has been the biggest point of contention since the beginning of the Kremlin’s incursion in Ukraine. It has witnessed massive warfare in the last seven days. Gory images of airstrikes and massive bombardment by Russian forces have been doing rounds lately.