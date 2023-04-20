Ukraine Russia War: US Announces USD 325 Million In New Military Aid For Ukraine

In the latest Ukraine-Russia War, the United States has declared $325 million for Ukraine in its latest military package which would also be expected to include more artillery rounds and rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). This comes after Ukraine continues to burn through artillery munitions at a high rate, US-based Voice of America (VOA). Before publicising the military aid for Ukraine, US defence officials shared that the latest package would also include TOW anti-tank guided missiles, anti-tank mines and AT-4 anti-armour weapons. The US Aid for Ukraine has been supplied to push back the Russian troops that have invaded occupied areas of Ukraine. Notably, this US military package would be the " 36th authorized presidential drawdown of military equipment from Defence Department inventories", reported VOA news.

Ukraine-Russia War: US Aid for Ukraine

According to a senior US official. the aid given to Ukraine comes as battle fronts in Ukraine have become static, exposing the larger Russian power's weaknesses and Ukraine stubbornly defending its territory, reported VOA news. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy addressed a virtual roundtable hosted by the World Bank and the IMF on Wednesday. During the conference, he recently appealed to the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to renew his call to confiscate Russian Central Bank assets held around the world and use them to help rebuild Ukraine.

"To charge the aggressor with compensation for damages...Russia must feel the full price of its aggression," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video call, reported VOA news. At that conference, the Ukrainian president also stood and called for a moment of silence for a Ukrainian soldier who appears to have been beheaded. Russia has been increasing its use of heavy artillery and air raids in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, as per the Ukrainian troops. Further, the World Bank has announced $200 million in grant financing for a project that will repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure.