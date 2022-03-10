Ukraine-Russia War: US Slams Russia's 'biological Weapons' Claim; Calls It 'obvious Ploy'

The White House responded on Wednesday reacted sharply to Russia's accusation of the United States conducting chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine, and refuted such claims saying that the Kremlin can instead use these weapons or create a "false flag operation" with the use of these. This came shortly after Russia while claiming that the Ukrainian leadership with financial backing from the United States has been trying to clean any trace of military and biological programs ongoing in the country.

We took note of Russia’s false claims about alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine. We’ve also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

Meanwhile debunking the claims, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a series of tweets stated that the administration has taken note of Russia's false allegations adding that the Chinese officials are also echoing the same conspiracy theories. "This is preposterous. It’s the kind of disinformation operation we’ve seen repeatedly from the Russians over the years in Ukraine and in other countries, which have been debunked, and an example of the types of false pretexts we have been warning the Russians would invent", she added.

Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

Further claiming that certain that the United States is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention, she launched a fierce attack on Russia saying that it is the same country that continues to support the Assad regime in Syria which repeatedly used chemical weapons and also has a track record of accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.

"This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine", she added.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price in a statement has also said that the claims made by Russia are intentionally spreading outright lies about the United States and Ukraine of conducting chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine. " This Russian disinformation is total nonsense and not the first time Russia has invented such false claims against another country", it added.

US admits Ukraine's 'biological research facility'

However, in a contradicting statement earlier, after Russia's allegations, the US government’s Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland had testified before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing in Washington, DC. Before the Committee, Nuland said that the United States was working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material. The Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs also expressed her apprehensions that Russian forces are trying to gain control of biological research facilities within Ukraine.

In a bid to cover up, US Senator Marco Rubio quickly added that there were ‘Russian propaganda’ reports claiming the discovery of a plot by Ukrainians to release biological weapons, with coordination from NATO. He asked that if a biological or chemical weapon attack were to occur inside Ukraine, whether Russians would be behind it, to which Nuland said, “There is no doubt in my mind, Senator.”