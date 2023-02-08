Ukraine-Russia War Will End Soon: Putin's Ally Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov, the president of Chechnya and an ally of Vladimir Putin, has stated that the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved by the end of the year with a Russian victory, as per a report from Newsweek. Despite his criticism of Russian military tactics, he remains confident in their eventual success. He believes that after the war, European nations will realise their mistake and will be forced to co-operate with Russia. Kadyrov also mentioned that the West will have to kneel and there will be no other option for European countries but to co-operate with Russia in all areas.

The Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, also issued a threat to Poland due to its support for Ukraine. Kadyrov wrote in a post on Telegram that Russia could consider "denazifying and demilitarising the next country" after the war, implying that Poland would be the next target. The Russian government has previously justified the war in Ukraine by claiming it was necessary to "denazify" the country, which has been widely criticised internationally. Kadyrov described the conflict in Ukraine as a "holy war" against the "satanic" values of the West and said that the fight against Satanism should extend to Europe, starting with Poland. He also suggested that Russia could help with a referendum for independence for Silesia, a region of Poland that he believes deserves independence.

Kadyrov's influence

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has attempted to play a significant role in the conflict in Ukraine. In October, he criticised General Alexander Lapin, who was removed as the commander of Russia's Central Military District, calling him "average" after Russian troops were pulled back from Krasny Liman in the Donetsk region. Troops from Chechnya fighting in Ukraine on behalf of Moscow are referred to as "Kadyrovtsy" or "Kadyrovites", named after their leader Kadyrov. It is worth flagging that some human rights activists claim Chechen soldiers are engaging arbitrary killings, kidnappings, and torture. Kadyrov recently appointed his 26-year-old nephew, Khamzat Kadyrov, as Chechnya's deputy prime minister.