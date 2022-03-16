Ukraine-Russia War: Zelenskyy Signs Decree On Nationwide Minute Of Silence

Amid the heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday has signed a decree on nationwide minute of silence to honour the memory of Ukrainians who lost their lives in the war. In his address, Zelenskyy declared it today that he signed a decree to observe a minute of nationwide silence in the memory of all military, civilian, and children who died in the war.

He said, "Every morning at 9 o’clock there will be a nationwide minute of silence throughout Ukraine to honor the memory of all military, civilian and children who died in our patriotic war."

Noting the 'false' information spreading online regarding the death toll in Mariupol, the City Council has confirmed that around 2,357 people in the city have died as a result of the Russian war as of March 14. On Wednesday, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook that Over 100 children have also been injured since Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Ukrainians continue to flee into Poland

Refugees continued to pour into Poland on Wednesday at a border crossing connecting Ukraine to the Polish village of Medyka. Overall, more than 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the U.N. said Tuesday - Europe's largest refugee crisis since WWII. Nicolas Kusiak, who leads NGOs and volunteers at the Medyka border crossing, said that while they’re seeing mostly refugees entering Poland, some are headed the other way.

Additionally, according to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, over 13,800 Russian troops were killed by the Ukrainian forces and 1375 armoured vehicles were destroyed. Ukraine also destroyed 108 helicopters and 84 aircraft.

Information on Russian invasion



Ukraine's neutral status being seriously discussed: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Wednesday, said a "business-like spirit" is emerging at peace talks with Ukraine that are now focused on a neutral status for the former Soviet country. "A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees. There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed," Lavrov said on Russian channel RBK TV.