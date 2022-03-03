Ukraine-Russia War: Zelenskyy Urges Int'l Community To Speak To Putin; 'No Other Way Out'

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought a security guarantee on Thursday. Addressing the media, the Ukrainian President said that he and the rest of the Ukrainians cannot be stateless, and added that they cannot continue the war. Zelenskyy urged the world to show its strength without indulging in a war.

"A lot of people died in Babi Yar (tv tower). The Russians killed so many people. Not just Russia, Belarus is also bombing Ukraine and killing the people. How many lives do you want? We will wait and count for it. Tell me, please. The world is too late in supporting Ukraine, the countries have united today but it is a pity, said the Ukrainian President.

"It's not I want to talk to Putin. I have to talk to Putin," he said, adding, "The world has to talk to Putin. There is no other way out."

Zelenskyy's statement comes as Russian forces captured Ukraine's southern city of Kherson earlier in the day. This is after the Russian troops surrounded the city and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for the past 24 hours. Also, the Russian attack on Ukraine's 2nd largest city - Kharkiv continues for the 3rd consecutive day. The war is on the eighth day with Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others under attack, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Zelenskyy has warned Putin-led Russian Federation to be ready to refund for everything that has been destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia war, state media reported.

Second round of talks underway

Meanwhile, the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks has begun in Belarus. On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold peace talks the first round of peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel) as Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv and Kyiv. In the first round of talks, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land. With no breakthrough, the two sides agreed on 2nd round of talks on Thursday.