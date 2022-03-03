Ukraine-Russia War: Zelenskyy Warns Putin, Says 'Be Ready To Pay For Everything Damaged'

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned President Vladimir Putin-led Russian Federation to be ready to refund for everything that has been destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia war, state media reported on Thursday.

The warning of Zelenskyy to Putin comes as Russian forces captured Ukraine's southern city of Kherson earlier in the day. This is after the Russian troops surrounded the city and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for the past 24 hours. Also, the Russian attack on Ukraine's 2nd largest city - Kharkiv continues for the 3rd consecutive day. The war is on the eighth day with Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others under attack, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

'Russian military operations in Ukraine aren't going to stop'

On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel) as Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv and Kyiv. In the first round of talks, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land. With no breakthrough, the two sides agreed on 2nd round of talks on Thursday.

Acknowledging that the delegations are going to meet for a 2nd round, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that it in no way means that the military operations in Ukraine are going to stop. In an interview with Russian and foreign media, Lavrov said that the conditions to reach a solution to the conflict is 'well-known', and are being discussed by Russia, including in negotiations with Ukraine.

"It was discussed in negotiations in Gomel and should be discussed even today," the Russian Foreign Minister said during the interview, moving on to slam the Ukrainians for the delay. "Again, the Ukrainian team has found some reasons to postpone these negotiations. They certainly receive instructions from Washington, there is no doubt about it. This country is completely dependent," Lavrov added.

Lavrov exuded hope that a solution to the situation in Ukraine will be found, and the Russian Foreign Minister added, "Our mission is to get rid of Nazis in Ukraine.