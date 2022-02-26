Ukraine-Russia War: Zelenskyy's Office Opines Kyiv Will Dictate Terms For Negotiations

Mikhail Podolyak, the advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said that in his opinion Kyiv will dictate conditions for ending the hostilities while negotiating with Russia, TASS reported. Podolyak made the statement after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to send a delegation to Minsk for talks. According to the Kremlin, the decision has been taken in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for talks.

Podolyak, on February 26, said that "any war ends with a negotiation process", but added that this time the process will be different as Ukraine will dictate the conditions, as per the TASS report. He insisted that Ukraine will give conditions for upcoming happenings in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Podolyak's statement comes amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine after Moscow launched a military offensive against Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 24 February, announced a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and warned other countries that any attempt to intervene in their action would lead to consequences.

Putin willing to send a delegation to Minsk

Earlier, on February 25, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine, The Moscow Times reported. The Kremlin announced the decision on the second day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the development and further mentioned that the delegation of Russia would include officials of Defence Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Presidential officials, The Moscow Times reported citing Interfax.

According to Peskov, the decision by the Russian side to invade Ukraine has been taken to "help" Eastern Ukraine's pro-Moscow breakaway republics. After Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced snapping diplomatic ties with Russia. He further announced that Ukraine will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country.

Earlier this week, Putin had recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. As per the news report, the negotiations for an eastern Ukraine ceasefire in 2014 and 2015 were also held in Minsk.

(Image: AP)