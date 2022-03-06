As the aerial bombing in Zhytomyr, Ukraine continues, Republic Media Network spoke with Zhytomyr's mayor, who detailed the situation on the ground and the hardship that Ukrainians are facing. The mayor told Shawan Sen, senior associate editor, Republic Media Network, that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop. Zhytomyr Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn, in an appeal aired on Republic TV, declared that more weaponry was needed to combat Russian aggression.

"If someone thinks they can intervene and ask for peace, they are wrong. Putin is not going to stop. He will go on and on. We need to close the sky and we need weapons more than food. Without food, we can live for five days, but without weapons, we cannot live," he warned.

'Hospitals were also bombed': Zhytomyr Mayor

Further, the Zhytomyr Mayor pointed at the evidence of Russian aerial bombing, showing bits and pieces of bombs that allegedly blew up schools and hospitals, claiming that Putin's forces were targeting residential areas.

"This is a bomb that was dropped on a civilian home area," he claimed, holding up a photo of the shattered metal.

Sukhomlyn informed that three people were killed, six wounded, and 12 were rescued from houses that were destroyed in the offensive. "Three days ago, schools and shelters were destroyed by Russian bombs; three civilians in the shelter have been saved. During the bombardment, hospitals were also bombed, two infants were saved. All people were taken to the shelter. But the building of the hospital was destroyed," he said.

Republic Media Network, which has been reporting the crisis from the front lines since the beginning, has arrived in Zhytomyr, where bombings were just witnessed. According to sources, the location was hit by airstrikes two days ago, which occurred inside a school. Rooms were entirely destroyed and window panes were cracked in the visuals. Clothing for children and other personal items were discovered in the debris.

(Image: Republic/AP)