Ukraine: Russian Defence Min Inspects Troops Involved In Military Operation In Key Areas

Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation and General of the Army, Sergei Shoigu, on June 26 inspected the Russian grouping of troops involved in a "special military operation" in Ukraine. At the command posts of the Russian Army in the occupied regions of Ukrainian territory, Russia's Army General Sergei Shoigu took stock of the military operation from the commanders and analysed the progress of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas.

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, the head of the military department "paid special attention" to the organisation of comprehensive support for hostilities, as well as the creation of all the necessary living conditions for Russian military personnel at temporary deployment points. Sergei Shoigu also presented state awards to the Russian soldiers, the Gold Star medal of the Hero of the Russian Federation and the Order of Courage to Russian servicemen who showed "heroism and dedication" in performing combat missions during a special military operation in Ukraine.

Credit: Telegram/RussiaMoD/Kremlin

Credit: Telegram/RussiaMoD/Kremlin

Credit: Telegram/RussiaMoD/Kremlin

Russia captures southeastern town of Severodonetsk

Russia's soldiers recently captured the southeastern town of Severodonetsk pushing back on the Ukrainian military troops. Despite weeks of fierce resistance, Ukraine's armed forces pulled out of the towns in the Luhansk region as the region fell to the Russians. “Keeping positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there doesn’t make sense,” regional governor Serhiy Haidai said in televised remarks. The capture of Severodonetsk is most strategic for forces of Russia as it consolidates their position in the eastern flank of Ukraine. Russians forces destroyed all the defence positions of the Ukrainian forces with heavy shelling and bombardment.

Ihor Romanenko, former deputy chief of Ukraine’s general staff of armed forces, called Russia's victory a geopolitical component as it would give them access from the district centre in the unoccupied part of Luhansk. Ukrainian intelligence agency also claimed that Russia is trying to "drag" Belarus into the ongoing war. The Chief Directorate of Intelligence agency of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry made wide-ranging claims that the air strikes in Ukraine came directly from Russia's ally Belarus' territory. It further stated that the shelling carried out in Ukraine on June 25 was "directly related to the efforts of the Kremlin authorities to drag Belarus into the war in Ukraine as a direct participant."

IMAGE: Telegram/Kremlin/RussiaMoD