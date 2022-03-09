Ukraine claims that the Russian Armed Forces have dropped a bomb at a children's hospital located in the port city of Mariupol. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see that the building is completely destroyed. The visuals also show several cars being destroyed by the Russian shelling, and an ambulance is also present to treat the injured children and civilians. Numerous civilians are seen gathered around the hospital to help others evacuate and help the wounded ones. Further information on the affected children is currently being verified.

Numerous visuals have been surfacing where explosions and bomb blasts have been captured by eyewitnesses. Earlier in the day, a video emerged showing destroyed artillery of Ukraine's armed forces during Russia's 'special operation'. Both Ukraine and Russia have been releasing numerous videos claiming that they are taking on each other in full force. With several videos released in the last 24 hours, Russian forces claim that they are invading major cities of the former Soviet nation, Ukraine, and destroying their anti-tank weapons and other equipment.

Over 12,000 Russian troops have been killed: Ukraine

On Wednesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed more than 12,000 Russian troops had been killed so far. He also mentioned that Russia has also lost 317 tanks, 49 planes, 81 helicopters, 1070 combat armored vehicles, 56 rocket launchers and 28 air defence systems. Since the Russian invasion, over two million people have fled the country, with nearly half of them being children.

Furthermore, Ukraine's government banned the export of wheat, crucial to global food supplies in an effort to stave off food shortages and hunger inside the country. New rules on agricultural exports introduced this week also prohibit the export of millet, buckwheat, sugar, live cattle, meat and other byproducts from cattle, according to a government announcement. It's the latest sign that Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the farmlands of the Black Sea region, that is known as the breadbasket of the world. Russia and Ukraine together supply nearly a third of the world's wheat and barley exports, which have soared in price since the invasion.

Image: Republic World