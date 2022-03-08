'Ukraine Saved The West': Senior Adviser To US Congress Claims Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia escalated its assault over Ukraine, Senior Advisor to the United States Congress Paul Massaro has claimed that the war-torn nation has “saved the West”. Taking to Twitter, Massaro said that the West owes Ukraine and that they are united. Highlighting the fact that Ukraine has been retaliating to Russia’s attacks since the commencement of the war on February 24, Massaro described his claim by saying that if Russia's President Vladimir Putin would have succeeded, then US would have just “condemned it and gone back to business as usual.”

The Senior Advisor to the US Congress further explained that if this would have happened, then China would have had unrestricted access to invade Taiwan. “Our divisions would have destroyed us,” he added. Further, stressing on the fact that President Zelenskyy stood his ground and bravely fought back, Massaro said, “Zelensky refused the ride... We owe Ukraine.”

Ukraine will win the war against Russia's aggression: President Zelenskyy

In addition to this, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted in a video message that he is not frightened of anyone and that he will remain in Kyiv. According to media reports, President Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine will win the war against Russia's aggression. “I am staying in Kyiv. On Bankova. Not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this war!” Zelenskyy said. He further stated that victory over Russian soldiers would be certainly accomplished.

Meanwhile, the United States announced on Monday that it will send more than 500 troops to Europe to strengthen North Atlantic Traty Organisation's (NATO) flank, which includes Poland, Romania, Germany, and Greece. Furthermore, earlier, around 3,000 Americans had responded to volunteer in a global battalion to assist Ukraine in its fight against invasion by the Russian forces. This comes after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke to US President Joe Biden on March 6, Sunday about financial aid as well as penalties against Russia.

As Russian soldiers are attempting to conquer more and more Ukrainian land, Western countries have been placing harsh and increasing sanctions on Russia. The Biden administration has placed complete penalties on Russia's national debt and total blockades on two key Russian financial institutions, in retaliation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Apart from this, the US has recently imposed fresh sanctions on Putin's administration and its ally, Belarus. It is worth noting that extending export limitations on Russian oil refining as well as organisations that help the Russian and Belarusian militaries are amongst the sanctions.

Image: AP, Twitter/@apmassaro3