Ukraine Says 7,331 More Evacuated Through Humanitarian Corridors Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As Russian forces pounded Kyiv oblast with heavy shelling, thousands of Ukrainians were evacuated Friday to safety through two humanitarian corridors, the country’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post. The corridors were opened in the regions of Mariupol and Melitopol, and thus far, as the war-ravaged the Ukrainian territories, an estimated 7,331 residents were evacuated. As many as 2,800 civilians fled the besieged city of Mariupol on private transport. Ukrainians were fleeing the cities under heavy Russian bombardment but the Ukrainian Army was still under the control of the besieged southern city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said in an online post.

Authorities have been working on humanitarian convoys as 80 tons of food, medicine and hygiene were dispatched to Melitopol and Berdyansk, informed Ukraine’s deputy Prime Minister. The evacuation process would continue through Saturday, and the officials would be expected to hold talks with Russia to evacuate civilians in Kyiv, Mariupol, and Luhansk.

Anti- tank barricades are placed on a street as preparation for a possible Russian offensive, in Odesa, Ukraine. Credit: AP/Petros Giannakouris.

Neighbours try to extinguish the fire of a house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv. Credit: AP

In a television remark, Donetsk region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said around 65,000 people had so far fled the city in private vehicles or on foot. The fierce fighting in Ukraine has claimed the lives of over 1,081 civilians. An estimated 1,707 have been injured, according to UN data. More than 3.7 million civilians have fled Ukraine into neighbouring EU countries since Feb 24 when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow on Friday announced that it was scaling back its military ambitions in Ukraine and will focus on the Russian-backed separatist-controlled territories previously occupied by Ukrainian forces. The latter has put up a strong resistance against the invading Russian troops, and have recaptured key towns on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv. The Russian Army, though, has been bombarding and encircling cities, reducing the residential areas and civilian properties into debris. At least two main Russian armoured columns struck the northwest and east of the capital Kyiv, freezing the battle lines. But the Ukrainian counter-offensive has pushed attacking Russian troops back in the east, a British intelligence report revealed.

Smoke rises after shelling near a seaport in Berdyansk. Ukraine's navy reported that it had sunk the Russian ship Orsk in the Sea of Asov near the port city of Berdyansk. Credit: AP

“Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 km east of Kyiv," the report read. “Britain has provided Ukraine with weapons and military training.”

31 days Ukranians are standing against ruthless full-scaled Russian agression.

Thank you all for standing with us in defense of freedom and life!

Together we will win.#StandWithUkraine #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/yrtHgscvnv — Olga Stefanishyna (@StefanishynaO) March 25, 2022

First phase of ‘special military operation’ completed: Russia MoD

The Russian Defence Ministry also announced that its first phase of ‘special military operation’ has been completed, and the forces would now move on to two eastern regions claimed by Russian-backed separatists. "The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate informed in a statement. "The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbass.”

Ukrainian soldier inspects a destroyed Russian APC after recent battle in Kharkiv. Credit: AP

In an eastern suburb where Kyiv's main airport is located an estimated 20,000 civilians have evacuated the area, Volodymyr Borysenko, mayor of Boryspil said in a Telegram update. Elsewhere on the main front outside Kyiv, to the capital's northwest, Ukrainian Armed forces have been putting up intense fighting with Russian forces in an attempt to encircle the suburbs of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel. Northwest of Kyiv in the city of Bucha, 25 km (15 miles) Ukraine’s Army used anti-tank missiles to dig foxholes. The eastern port of Mariupol, a city of 400,000 has been worst targeted with Russian airstrikes and artillery as those remaining were devoid of food, power, or heat.