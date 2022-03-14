The power at the Chernobyl nuclear plant has been restored, announced Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko on Sunday after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the authorities had started the process of repairing power lines at the site. The Ukrainian Energy Minister said that the plant’s cooling system will now operate normally instead of working from a backup power.

Electricity supply to the #Chornobyl NPP has been restored thanks to the incredible efforts of #Ukrenergo specialists, our nuclear power engineers and electricians. However, #Ukraine still needs the intervention of the world community for nuclear security @iaeaorg @UN @OSCE — German Galushchenko (@G_Galushchenko) March 13, 2022

IAEA also confirmed the restoration of power at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and informed that the plant would be connected to the power grid on Monday (local time). The plant was disconnected from the power grid on March 9 after a power line was damaged triggering concerns that the cooling of the radioactive material in the plant could be hindered. Chernobyl is presently under Russia’s hands after its troops seized the plant on 24 February, the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a press release on Sunday, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, “This is a positive development as the Chornobyl NPP has had to rely on emergency diesel generators for several days now.”

“However, I remain gravely concerned about safety and security at Chornobyl and Ukraine’s other nuclear facilities,” he added.

#Ukraine’s Energoatom tells IAEA Ukranian teams have succeeded in repairing a power line needed to resume off-site power to #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant; 1 of 2 damaged lines now fixed, plant to be reconnected to the grid tomorrow, nuclear regulator said https://t.co/oi9DndZqDO pic.twitter.com/CMX58SVBXL — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 13, 2022

Chernobyl staff not carrying out repair and maintenance

IAEA Director-General said that the agency has been informed by the Ukrainian regulator on Sunday that the staff at Chernobyl are no longer carrying out the repair and maintenance work of the equipment at the facility due to both physical and psychological fatigue. Grossi also said that the situation “added further urgency to an IAEA initiative aimed at ensuring safety and security at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants”. He has also proposed a framework that would allow the IAEA to deliver technical and other assistance to help operate Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 19 on Monday, the Ukrainian energy minister urged the European Commission, IAEA, the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to assist Ukraine in safeguarding its nuclear facilities, reported Axios. He also asked several organisations to force Russia to leave the nuclear power plant and establish a demilitarised zone of 30 kilometres around them.

(Image: AP)

