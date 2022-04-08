As the number of refugees moving out of war-stricken Ukraine increases, Ukraine's government has warned the citizens who left the country illegally during the ongoing Russia Ukraine war and are now trying to return back home.

When "illegals" return, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council warned that they will have to at least explain themselves. The council further said that to do this, the fugitives will be apprehended when they attempt to return home. In an interview with a public broadcaster, Ukraine's Secretary of National Security and Defense Council, Alexei Danilov, stated that all men who crossed the Ukrainian border without proper permission will be apprehended on the way back.

"When someone returns to the territory of our country, we will clearly understand when he left it. The border guard system works flawlessly," said Security Council Secretary Alexei Danilov according to the UNIAN news agency.

Speaking about Ukraine's border guard system, Danilov said that when someone returns to our country's territory, we will know exactly when they departed as the border guard system works faultlessly. He also emphasised that all the people who left Ukraine have been recorded. According to the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, any male representative who left the nation after February 22 would have to explain how and why he left the country and what legal documents he used.

It is pertinent to mention that Ukraine’s state border guard service has already announced that men ages 18 to 60 were prohibited from leaving the country. The ban came following Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's ordering of martial law on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Growing refugee numbers

The number of refugees moving out of Ukraine has surpassed 4.2 million since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the UN High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) reported. As of Sunday, the data acquired from border agencies indicated that exactly 42,15,047 people from Ukraine migrated to the neighbouring European countries since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on Ukraine. More than half of the total displaced people have sought shelter in Poland, which amounts to some 2.4 million.

Since the outbreak of the war, the UN agency predicted that around 4 million could have escaped Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war. The data was in sync with the total of 10.7 million who have been forced to leave their homes due to war-related atrocities in nearly 41 days of the all-out war. The agency added that the speed and scale of the exodus emanating from Ukraine have crossed any mass movement since the Second World War.

2 million children have now been forced to flee Ukraine.



As UNICEF, @refugees and partners scale up operations to reach vulnerable children, they need peace now. pic.twitter.com/6eeHzaXbpr — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 4, 2022

Women and children have accounted for nearly 90% of the total displacement in Ukraine. In late March, United Nations Children's Find (UNICEF) reported that 7.5 million children in the country has been uprooted from their homes in the burgeoning war. Out of the total, 2.5 million have been relocated internally, and the rest moved out of the war-torn country.