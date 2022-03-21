Ukraine Says Counting On China's Role In Seeking A Political Solution With Russia

Ravaged by the unprovoked invasion from neighbouring Russia, embattled Ukraine is now relying on China's assistance in achieving a political settlement with Kremlin. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated on Monday, March 21, that the Ukrainian-Chinese relationship has been built on mutual respect, understanding, and benefit for decades. He went on to add that Ukraine expects China to play a key role in resolving the conflict as a global power.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Kuleba wrote, "For decades, the Ukrainian-Chinese relations have been based on mutual respect, understanding and benefit. We share Beijing’s position on the need to find a political solution to the war against Ukraine and call on China as a global power to play an important role in this effort."

China's stance on Russia Ukraine war

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine entering its 26th day, China's position has become more apparent. Some experts predicted that China would overtly support Russia or seek to act as a mediator before the war, but Beijing has so far refrained from doing either. As China's ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang recently wrote in the Washington Post, Beijing stands to gain nothing from the conflict, claiming that "wielding the baton of sanctions at Chinese companies while seeking China's support and cooperation simply won't work."

Ever since the onset of the Ukraine war, China has established a de facto neutrality stance. Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, has been quick to point out that "China is not a party to the crisis, nor does it want sanctions to affect China." Beijing's decision to remain neutral underscores the conflict's perilous situation. China had already sought closer ties with Putin's leadership, citing a common dislike of US and western dominance in a joint declaration issued earlier this year that confirmed a collaboration with "no bounds" and "no forbidden areas of cooperation."

Beijing has been hesitant to refer to the crisis as war

It is pertinent to mention here that Beijing has neither publicly endorsed nor criticised Russia's activities in Ukraine since the invasion, and has often been hesitant to refer to the crisis as a war. It also chose to vote no on a UN Security Council resolution to end the Ukraine conflict as well as a UN General Assembly resolution denouncing Moscow's conduct. Its relationship with Russia, on the other hand, has recently been hailed as "iron-clad."

However, there have been concerns that China may utilise this situation to advance its claims to Taiwan's territory. Further, given the widespread international criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the growing list of Russian military tactical blunders, Beijing's action against Taiwan is becoming less likely, according to the experts.

Image: AP