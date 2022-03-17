Ukraine Says Entire Nation Under Severe Russian Shelling As Putin's Invasion Enters Day 22

As the Russia-Ukraine war has intensified over the days with Russian troops continuously bombing public places in the war-torn nation, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky claimed that not a single place is left in the country where there would be no evident military danger, Ukraine Pravda reported. Indicating the current crisis in Ukraine, the Interior Minister said, “We will no longer name the areas where no shelling took place or where representatives of sabotage groups were not found.”

Furthermore, these statements came after Denis Monastyrsky voiced concern by saying that demining in combat zones after the war might take many years. He went on to say that the former Soviet nation will "inevitably" require assistance from other nations. This declaration follows the discovery of unexploded warheads in a number of locations, including Chernihiv, where 22 requests for bomb defusal operations were received on March 11.

The Ukrainian Interior Minister, according to Nexta TV, said, “Demining in the war zones after the war may take several years, and Ukraine will inevitably need help from other countries.”

#Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis #Monastyrsky said that demining in the war zones after the war may take several years, and #Ukraine will inevitably need help from other countries. He says that his colleagues are already preparing such assistance. pic.twitter.com/pir0NeCS6r — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2022

Russia's military onslaught in Ukraine has allegedly killed thousands and uprooted millions

Russia's military onslaught in Ukraine, which allegedly killed thousands and uprooted millions, entered its 22nd day on Thursday. Several photographs have surfaced showing heavy Russian shelling and bombardment in Ukraine's biggest cities. Russian forces have begun marching towards Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. The capital city is critical for both sides, Russia's control as well as Ukraine's continued resistance to the Russian invasion.

In addition to this, recently, scores of people are said to be buried beneath rubble and debris after a drama theatre in Mariupol was attacked on Wednesday, where hundreds of people, including children, sought shelter.

Today Russia dropped a powerful bomb on the building of the drama theatre in Mariupol served as shelter for hundreds of people who had lost their homes because of 🇷🇺armed forces shelling the city. We call on the intʼl community to intensify pressure on 🇷🇺.https://t.co/AfcUZMGmxM pic.twitter.com/VcuxmN34RI — UKR Embassy in USA (@UKRintheUSA) March 16, 2022

Authorities also released a photo showing dense white smoke billowing from the central portion of the theatre, which had been completely demolished. According to authorities, the bomb was thrown on the structure by an aircraft.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that at least 103 children have been killed in the country since the Russian special military operation started. He stated that Russian soldiers have fired missiles towards the nation's capital, Kyiv and that Zaporizhzhia's civilian infrastructure, which includes a nuclear power plant, was also struck.

(Image: AP)

