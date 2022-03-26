Ukraine Says Forces 'continue To Repel Attacks On Kyiv' As Russian Invasion Enters Day 31

Amid the ongoing war, air raid sirens rang across multiple Ukrainian cities on Saturday, BBC reported citing local media reports. As per the reports, cities like Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kropyvnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Sumy have witnessed warning sirens as Russian forces engaged in a grave war with Ukrainian forces on Saturday. However, the Ukraine military forces affirmed that they are continuing to repel attacks. The statement from Zelenskyy's forces could be established by the fact that the Russian forces are still struggling to seize the national capital, Kyiv as the war has entered Day 31.

According to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces, Putin's troops have been experiencing a tough battle from the Ukrainian forces since the first day of the launch of "military operation" in Ukraine. He said that the Russian forces suffered a major loss in terms of the killing of their combat soldiers and the destruction of a large number of advanced ammunition.

Russia confirms killing of 1,351 Russian soldiers

Notably, on Friday, the deputy head of Russia’s military general staff confirmed the killing of 1,351 Russian soldiers. Also, he added that more than 3,800 soldiers have been injured in the "military operation".Contrary to his statement, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) estimated around 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in four weeks of the war in Ukraine.

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation in Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Zelenskyy appealed to end the war immediately

Meanwhile, according to a report by the news agency Associated Press, Russian forces appear to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv to instead prioritizing what Moscow calls the liberation of the contested Donbas region, suggesting a new phase of the war. Though it was too early to predict whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has shifted his goal or planning to hit the war-torn country with a greater force. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

