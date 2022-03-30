Ukraine Says Izyum Has Not Received Humanitarian Convoy Since Mar 14 Amid Russian Invasion

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its second month, a deputy in Ukraine’s Izyum city council's office stated that the humanitarian condition in the city "gets worse" each day. According to CNN, Max Strelnyk claimed on Tuesday that the city has not received any package of food, water, or medication since March 14. Strelnyk had previously informed CNN that Izyum was experiencing a humanitarian crisis.

"Although Russia claims that they will decrease military operations in the Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts, Izyum and the greater Kharkiv region will have no such luck," he said as per CNN. He revealed that the city is still under Russian blockade.

Russian troops have been attempting to suffocate Ukrainian soldiers in Izyum

Earlier, Strelnyk told CNN that Russian troops have been attempting to suffocate Ukrainian soldiers in the city, particularly when they were en route to Ukraine's Donbas area. "They go south to Kamyanka because it is the road to the city of Sloviansk. We have radio interceptions of their talks; their task is to capture the Donetsk region from the north," CNN quoted Izyum city council deputy as saying.

Strelnyk alleged that the attempted advance is keeping the people of Izyum captive. He earlier estimated that the conflict had killed over a hundred residents in Izyum, and added that the deceased in the city are buried in the city's main park.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, communications, as well as cell networks, have only worked sporadically, therefore information from Izyum is limited. The Russians, according to Strelnyk, are purposefully jamming it.

Russian soldiers halted humanitarian convoy trying to enter besieged Mariupol

On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian soldiers had not only halted a humanitarian convoy trying to enter besieged Mariupol, but also kidnapped some of the rescue workers and bus drivers. According to media reports, Zelenskyy said in a video message to the country that they have been attempting to arrange stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol inhabitants. He added that practically all their initiatives have been sabotaged by the Russian occupiers, either by shelling or purposeful terror.

The Russians kidnapped 11 bus drivers and four rescue personnel, along with their vehicles, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. She stated that they had no idea what had happened to them.

