Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, General Mykola Zhyrnov, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, has stated that Kyiv has not been surrounded and that they are not "under siege." General Mykola Zhyrnov said that the Russian army has moved in the direction of Zhytomyr in Yasnogorodka and added that they are heading towards gaining control of the Odessa highway, UKUniform reported, citing NV. Zhyrnov claimed that the Russian troops have suspended their offensive against Kyiv and emphasised that they did not have enough "strength to continue" the military attack.

Zhyrnov further claimed that the situation is similar in Obukhiv and Boryspil directions. Speaking to NV, the chief of the Kyiv City Military Administration highlighted that the Russian troops have suffered losses and have moved to the defence and have started regrouping. He claimed that the Ukrainian armed forces have taken control of the eastern and southern parts of the region. General Mykola Zhyrnov stated that all the neighbouring cities in Kyiv region are strongholds where the military and all residents continue to defend their homes, streets and country.

Mykola Zhyrnov claims Ukrainian troops able to stop Russian troops

According to the local administration, the regions which continue to remain in danger include Irpin-Bucha-Gostomel, Zhytomyr highway, Makariv and the northern part of Vyshhorod district. General Mykola Zhyrnov stated that at the start of the Russian attack, the Ukrainian armed forces did not have enough troops in the direction where they could stop the Russian troops at the border and soldiers of Moscow were able to arrive at the border of the river Irpin, as per the UKUniform report.

He stressed that Ukraine's armed forces have been able to stop Russian troops and they are destroying their communication and rear equipment.

Russia-Ukraine war:

As Russia's military action against Ukraine continues for the 20th day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a statement released on Facebook on 14 March, claimed that over 12,000 Russian troops have lost their lives.

According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the 389 tanks, 1,249 combat armoured machines, 150 units of artillery system, 90 helicopters, 617 vehicles, three ships/boats, 60 fuel tanks and eight unmanned aerial vehicles of Russian side have been destroyed.

(Image: AP)