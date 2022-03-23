Amid Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that Russian troops in Mariupol have been demoralised. According to the ministry, less than 10% of the Russian troops in special-purpose groups in active combat in Mariupol are now interested in continuing the war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that other Russian troops have been killed, injured or demoralised.

"During the storming of the city of Mariupol, in one of the special-purpose groups involved in active combat, less than 10% of the personnel are ready to continue the war, the rest of the personnel are killed, wounded, sick or demoralized," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In the Facebook post, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukraine has destroyed up to 60% of the personnel and military equipment of Russia in the fight in Izum. The ministry said that Russian troops have been regrouping after suffering losses and are trying to hold the borders in Polissia. The ministry informed that Russian troops are trying to recover from significant losses after they did not succeed in blocking Chernihiv.

The Russian troops have been making efforts to block the bridges of Kharkiv and Sumy. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry informed that more than 17 Russian air targets including six aircraft, five UAVs, one helicopter and five winged missiles have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Railway connection between Belarus & Ukraine 'partially removed'

According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the armed forces of Ukraine continue to carry out operations in the East, Southeast and Northeastern directions. The Ukrainian troops continue to operate in Donetsk, Slobozhansky and the eastern part of the Tavriya districts. The Russian forces are not being allowed to attack in the Slovyansk direction as per the update shared by Ukrainian Defence Ministry. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the armed forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defence operations in the Mykolaiv region.

❗️Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 23.03.2022 щодо російського вторгнення ➡️ https://t.co/PnnUJSJsTy pic.twitter.com/XyFhyWcj5Q — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in the statement informed that Russian troops have been carrying out "hidden mobilisation" to "supplement the losses of the personal composition of the occupation group of troops" carrying out a military offensive in Ukraine.

In its daily update shared on Facebook, the Ukrainian defence ministry said that the railway connection between Belarus and Ukraine was partially removed by "opposition forces and caring citizens who condemn the contribution of the current illegal power of the Russian Federation in the war with Ukraine."

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that about 15,600 Russian troops have lost their lives since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

