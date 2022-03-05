On the tenth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, a ceasefire was agreed in Mariupol by Russia to allow civilians to evacuate the city. However, the evacuation was postponed as Russian forces reportedly breached the ceasefire. Civilians in Mariupol were intended to be evacuated to Zaporizhia, a city to the west, but the evacuation was postponed as the attacks in the city and along the path to Zaporizhia persisted, Ukrainian officials said.

The Municipal Council of Mariupol issued a statement saying that Russian forces are not observing the ceasefire agreement. The statement added that they are in talks with Russia to confirm the ceasefire along with the entire evacuation path. The city's Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov said that due to ongoing Russian shelling, the planned evacuation of Mariupol's population has been postponed. He added that the fighting is still taking place near the end of the evacuation path, BBC reported.

"Russia's failure to observe the ceasefire"

Donestk Oblast governor Pavlo Kirilenko also talked about Russia breaching ceasefire sharing a post on Facebook stating that the evacuation of the population has been postponed for security reasons, citing Russia's failure to observe the ceasefire and their continued shelling of Mariupol and its surroundings. He continued by stating that they asked people to leave nearby areas and take shelter.

However, the Russian defence ministry has subsequently stated that its forces will continue their "wide offensive" in the country, according to the Russian news agency RIA. Iryna Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, said that they appeal to Russia to cease shelling and offer a ceasefire, allowing them to establish humanitarian corridors to evacuate women, children, and the elderly.

Ukrainian Parliament accuses Russia of 'thwarting' evacuation

The Ukrainian Parliament has accused Russia of 'thwarting' the evacuation of residents from Mariupol, according to local media. The Parliament stated that the Russian military continues to shell Mariupol and its surroundings despite the ceasefire agreement and for security considerations, the evacuation of civilians has been halted and that the negotiations with the Russian Federation are taking place to establish a silent regime and ensure a secure humanitarian passage.

