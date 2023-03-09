Ukraine Says NATO Does Not Understand 'logic Of War' Over Bakhmut Battle Remarks

North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, "does not fully understand the situation in Artemovsk or Bakhmut," and fails to completely understand the 'logic of war,' the press secretary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claimed on Thursday. Responding to NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg's remark made earlier yesterday that Bakhmut is just "days away" from falling to Russian forces, spokesman for the eastern grouping of Ukrainian troops, Sergei Cherevaty, said that NATO "experts do not fully understand what is happening in Artemovsk and do not know the whole situation." In his analysis, Stoltenberg had warned the Ukrainian military against "underestimating" the Russian capabilities.

Reacting with angst at NATO, Cherevaty, said: "It is difficult for them [NATO] to fully understand the logic of the war here. Such statements should be treated with respect, but with the understanding that they still do not understand the whole situation, a vivid example of this is the beginning of the war, when they counted the hours until the fall of Kyiv."

Credit: Wagner PMC

Bakhmut may eventually fall: NATO Chief

As Wagner's chief, Yevgeny Progozhin, on Wednesday declared that his fighters fully captured the east of besieged fortress city of Bakhmut, NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg announced that the eastern Ukrainian city that has witnessed intense and heavy fighting over months and has been reduced to rubble may fall into Russian hands in the coming days. "Units of the private military company Wagner have taken control of the eastern part of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said. "Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner," he added in the footage shot near the T-34 tank, a monument that was used by the then Soviet forces as symbolic of victory against the invading Nazi troops during the WWII.

Credit: Wagner PMC

"What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces, and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity," Stoltenberg said, speaking at a press conference in Stockholm. "They have suffered big losses, but at the same time, we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days," the NATO chief said in his war analysis. "it is also important to highlight that this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war," Stoltenberg added.

In an interview this week, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that if Bakhmut falls to the Russians, it would establish an "open road" for its fighters into eastern Ukraine to more cities. "We understand that after Bakhmut they could go further. They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be an open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine, in the Donetsk direction," Zelenskyy told CNN's, Wolf Blitzer.

Ukrainian leader publicly committed to sending more units of assault troops to hold out Bakhmut, saying that there is a common consensus among his military commanders. “The command unanimously supported” the decision not to withdraw, Zelenskyy said. “There were no other positions. I told the commander-in-chief to find the appropriate forces to help our guys in Bakhmut.”

At a defence briefing, meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense declared that the "liberation of Artemovsk continues." Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu noted in a televised address that Bakhmut “is an important hub for defending Ukrainian troops in the Donbas. Taking it under control will allow further offensive actions to be conducted deep into Ukraine’s defensive lines.”