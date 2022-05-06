Ukraine Says Nearly 500 Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Besieged Azovstal Steel Plant

In the midst of relentless attacks in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine has evacuated about 500 civilians from Mariupol and Azovstal with the help of the United Nations. Head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak stated that another part of a difficult evacuation operation from Mariupol and Azovstal was completed and that they evacuated about 500 people. He further claimed that Ukraine will keep taking measures to help its citizens. He also expressed his gratitude to the UN for its help.

In a telegram message, Yermak said, "We conducted another stage of a complex operation to evacuate people from Mariupol and Azovstal. I can say that we managed to take out almost 500 civilians. Ukraine will continue to do everything to save all civilians and the military. Thank you for the help of the UN."

Hundreds of military personnel and civilians stranded at the Azovstal steel plant

Authorities had previously stated that over 1,000 civilians had been left at Azovstal, where they were hiding in the steel plant's bunkers, which were surrounded by Russians, according to media reports. Ukraine reported that heavy fighting was still going on in the region as the civilians were evacuated. Hundreds of military personnel and civilians have been stranded for weeks at the Azovstal steel plant, despite the severe bombing.

On Thursday, President Zelenskyy stated that civilians, particularly women and children, must still be evacuated from the region. He described the destruction in Mariupol as "inhuman" and that the situation in Mariupol is still as bad as it can be. Zelenskyy also stated that Russia is attempting to exterminate everyone in Mariupol on purpose.

The operation to rescue Mariupol residents is presently underway: UN

In the meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres stated at the UN Security Council that an operation to rescue Mariupol residents is presently underway. However, he also stated that in order to avoid disrupting the operation, they don't reveal any details until, it is completed. Guterres also said that the UN and Red Cross representatives are coordinating their operations with both the Ukrainian government and Russian soldiers in a delicate operation. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths confirmed earlier on Thursday said that a new convoy of buses had left for the Azovstal plant, according to Ukrayinska Pravda.

Image: AP