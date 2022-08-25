Ukraine Says Negotiations, Temporary Truce With Russia Not Beneficial For Entire Europe

As the ongoing war continues to rage for more than six months now, a Ukrainian government official stated that negotiations with Russia to end the conflict are not fruitful either for Ukraine or Europe, as any interim ceasefire will result in further aggression by Russian Federation. The statement was made by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The statement came a day after the war-torn country marked its 31st Independence on Wednesday, August 24.

"The negotiation process today will record a temporary truce in a war that will not end. Accordingly, the Russian Federation will consider this a victory and will continue to claim to advance its expansionist policy. Therefore, the truce now will only mean the next stage of the war after a certain time," Podolyak told German publication Bild, as per an official release. He also pointed out that not many many people would risk returning back to Ukraine in the event of such a "shaky peace," and investments would also not come to the country.

Zelenskyy's adviser says negotiations not beneficial for EU

Podolyak claimed that the negotiations are not beneficial for Germany and other EU nations because that will provoke Russia to do more reckless acts on economic, political, and diplomatic terms. "This will be a growing grey area that will constantly put pressure on Europe. Europe will be forced to constantly invest large amounts of money here in order to somehow maintain this territory in a viable state. This is not beneficial for Europe in the medium and long term," added the advisor to the head of the Ukraine President's Office.

The war has decreased quality of life in Ukraine: Podolyak

According to Podolyak, the war has considerably decreased the quality of life in Ukraine, and a certain decline will also be seen in Europe. "But this is the price for such an intense war, which has not been seen since the Second World War. And this war needs to be ended properly if you don't want to pay all the time," he remarked. He went on to say that it would be possible to resume negotiations with Russia only when the aggressor realises that it can no longer wage war in Ukraine. It should be noted that both warring countries have held several rounds of peace negotiations so far, but they could not produce desired results.

Image: AP