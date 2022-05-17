Ukraine Says Over 260 Ukrainian Troops Evacuated From Azovstal Steel Plant In Mariupol

As the ravaging Russia Ukraine war has entered its 83rd day, the Deputy Defense Minister of war-torn Ukraine, Hanna Malyar announced that over 260 people have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant, which includes 53 badly injured individuals. Further, Malyar stated in a video message which was released late Monday that the nation's Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, as well as the Border Guard Service had joined forces to rescue Mariupol defenders trapped on the grounds of the Azovstal facility.

According to a CNN report, the Deputy Defense Minister said, “53 seriously injured people were evacuated from Azovstal to a medical facility in Novoazovsk (in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic) for medical care." She then added that through the humanitarian corridor, another 211 individuals were transported to Olenivka. They will be returned home via an exchange procedure. It is worth noting that Olenivka is a town near Donetsk that is in Russian-controlled territory but is on the front lines of the present war.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defense official also claimed that some defenders are still there at the Azovstal steel plant. She clarified, "As for the defenders who still remain on the territory of Azovstal, rescue efforts are being carried out by the joint efforts of the above-mentioned agencies". She further thanked "the defenders of Mariupol, we have gained critical time to form reserves, regroup forces and receive assistance from partners. The defenders of Mariupol fulfilled all the tasks set by the command in full," CNN reported.

Malyar went on to say that they, unfortunately, do not have the military capability to unblock Azovstal. She urged that the most essential collective job for all of Ukraine and the entire globe is to save the lives of Mariupol's defenders.

Russian invaders have used phosphorous bombs on Mariupol Defenders: Ukraine

Recently, Ukraine claimed that the Russian invaders have used incendiary or phosphorous bombs on the Mariupol Defenders on May 14. According to media reports, Russian soldiers were said to have employed 9M22C incendiary shells with thermite coatings. Such bombs have a combustion temperature of roughly 2-2.5 thousand degrees Celsius.

Russian soldiers launched incendiary shells, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko. Andriushchenko went on to say that the fire temperature that was started by the assault was between 2,000 and 2,500 degrees Celsius, adding that it was nearly impossible to extinguish.

Approximately 1,000 Ukrainian troops are stuck in Azovstal, Ukraine's last stronghold in Mariupol. As per media reports, hundreds of soldiers in Azovstal have sustained injuries.

(Image: AP)