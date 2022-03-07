Ukraine Says Russia Attempting To Establish 'administrative-police Regime'

As Ukraine drags Russia into the International Court of Justice to make President Vladimir Putin’s forces answerable for breaching the territorial integrity of Kyiv by thrusting its forces into the neighbouring nation, Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces on the twelfth day of the intensified warfare accused Moscow of "attempting to establish an administrative-police regime."

The Ukrainian General Staff of Army on Monday, March 7, accused Putin’s forces of "terrorising the local population" in the territories that have been "temporarily occupied" by the Russian armed forces. They further claimed that the Kremlin is trying to build an administrative-police regime in the areas where Russian forces swept out the Ukrainian troops.

Russia 'attempting to establish an administrative-police regime': Ukraine Army

The ongoing war in Ukraine reached its 12th day, taking the lives of several innocent civilians and causing a refugee exodus. To date, Moscow has been able to gain control over Kherson and Berdiansk in south-east Ukraine; some villages in Luhansk and the very crucial Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

However, it is important to note that the Ukrainian army is retaliating with full strength and has been able to inflict severe damage on the invading forces.

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow agrees to a ceasefire in 4 cities

Currently, Russian troops are advancing to seize strategic cities of Ukraine including Kharkiv and Sumy in the North-East; Mariupol in South-East and Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Besides, on the perusal of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Putin agreed to place a temporary ceasefire in these cities to build a humanitarian corridor for civilians to move out. Before this, Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a ceasefire twice to create safe corridors for civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha to exit war-torn cities; but the evacuation had to be halted after Russia began shelling again. Both the conflicting nations had earlier traded blames for the failure of the ceasefire.

Notwithstanding the repercussions of its aggression, the Kremlin is undeterred on its conquest of Kyiv. Despite stringent economic sanctions being put in place and a massive global outrage against Russia, Putin and his armed forces have not yet considered inching back.

However, all hopes have been pinned on the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia which will take place shortly in Belarus today (March 7). Besides, the International Court of Justice has initiated two days of urgent hearings at its headquarters, the Peace Palace, on Ukraine's request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion.

