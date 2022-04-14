Ukraine Says Russia Forcibly Issued 12,000 Passports To Expel Ukrainians On Its Territory

As the Russia Ukraine war has reached its 50th day, the project manager of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Society Studies, Maria Kucherenko revealed that Russia has forcefully issued 12,000 passports to expel Ukrainians on its land. According to media reports, by intimidating the most vulnerable groups of individuals, including women, people with disabilities, and retirees, approximately 14,000 applications for Russian citizenship were obtained from them.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in response to a request for assistance from the leaders of the Donbas Republics, notably, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). Putin had emphasised that Moscow had no intention of taking Ukrainian territory, but rather wanted to demilitarise and denazify it.

Ukraine launched 'e-document' application to help those who lost crucial documents

Furthermore, to provide assistance to the citizens of Ukraine, the administration of Zelenskyy in the month of March, has developed a new service known as "e-document." According to media reports, those who have lost their crucial data and documents as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict would be given temporary digital documents on the same application.

According to Nexta, documents such as passport data as well as Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) of users will be stored in Zelenskyy's application to give convenience during times of war. It is worth noting that this service will only be accessible in Ukraine for a limited period of time, namely until the situation in Ukraine returns to normal.

#Ukraine has launched a temporary digital document, for the period of wartime.



In case of loss of documents one can get temporary ones in the application. The new service is called "e-Document" (єДокумент). It will contain passport data and TIN. pic.twitter.com/Lj91HJ1Own — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing turmoil, over 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees have left the war-torn nation to seek safety and security in the neighbouring nations, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on April 10. According to UNHCR figures, 4,503,954 individuals fled Ukraine between February 24 and April 9. On Saturday, April 9, a total of 62,291 persons departed Ukraine.

On the war front, Ukraine claimed that Russia has lost roughly 19,900 military troops, among other casualties. Further, on Wednesday, Ukraine asserted that it has fired missiles at a Russian cruiser in the Black Sea, causing serious damage to the vessel. Even though Russian officials confirmed that the flagship of their Black Sea fleet was severely damaged, they added it was not because of the missile strikes. The Moskva, a Russian Navy guided-missile cruiser, was allegedly transporting ammunition stocks when it caught fire in the Black Sea, according to Russian officials.

(Image: AP/Twitter@IANBremmer)