Ukraine Says Russia Has 'reduced Pace Of Offensive' As Putin's Nuclear Forces Stay Alert

"Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas," Kyiv's general staff of the armed forces said

Zaini Majeed
Ukraine

Ukraine’s military on Monday, February 28, said that Russian troops have slowed the offensive and the pace of the armed assaults on the cities, as prospects of talks were established between Ukrainian and the Russian delegation brokered by Minsk earlier yesterday.

"The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the armed forces said in a statement on Twitter. 

While the Russian military levelled down the intensity of the destruction across civilian infrastructures, Russian President Vladimir Putin on the other hand had put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert in response to the barrage of sanctions on his country. More than 50 planes, 10 helicopters, and 2 An-124 Russian planes are concentrated at Machulishchi airfield in the territory of the Republic of Belarus to fully capture Ukraine, warned Ukraine's military. 

"They [Russian forces] use methods of war prohibited by international humanitarian law," accused Ukraine's general staff of the armed forces.

"They seize social infrastructure, wear the uniform of the Ukrainian military, police, and State Emergency Service, sabotage special forces use ambulances and police cars stolen from hospitals and ambulance car stations; terrorists occupy children's camps and schools, enemy artillery and MLRS are deployed on sports grounds."

As many as 352 Kyiv civilians, including 14 children, have died in the all-out conflict that started on Thursday last week after months of multilateral dialogue between the West and Moscow to defuse tensions. At least 1,684 civilians have been wounded and thousands have fled the country.

As the United States and the West slapped crippling sanctions, Monday was a desperate attempt for Russia to shore up the plummeting ruble as the embargoes froze Moscow’s hard currency reserves.

Putin orders nuclear forces to be on alert for 'aggressive statements' by West

Putin on February 27 ordered Russian nuclear forces to be on alert, lambasting the US and the West for making “aggressive statements” against Russia. He accused NATO and US of rampant unilateral and tough financial sanctions on his country, as he made efforts to revive Cold War-era influence. This has raised fears of nuclear war as Russian forces encountered strong resistance from Ukrainian Army in the last 24 hours.

Russian forces on Sunday had taken full control of Berdyansk, an Ukrainian city of 100,000 on the Azov Sea coast, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Zelenskyy’s office said. The soldiers made rapid advances towards another city in the south of Ukraine, Kherson, while Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, braced for an invasion. Russian troops entered capital Kyiv, a city with a population of almost 3 million, while the city's Mayor announced that it was too late to evacuate the civilians, and instead handed weapons and firebombs to anyone willing to fight Russia. 

Putin is “potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous,” a senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Associated Press.

