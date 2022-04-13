Ukraine Says Russia Hates Mariupol As City Does Not Yield Despite Suffering Heavy Losses

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak on Monday said that if there is a word that Kremlin “now hates more than Ukraine it is ‘Mariupol.’” The Ukrainian official was referring to the besieged port city that has been under heavy Russian shelling for days in the recent week. The Russian troops used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile for the first time in combat since the Feb 24 invasion in the southern port city of Mariupol, and until recently, unverified reports have emerged about the use of a possible chemical weapon, Azov regiment of Ukraine’s Army claims. At least three Ukrainian soldiers were injured by "a poisonous substance.”

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that it is still being investigated whether Russian troops resort to chemical weaponry during the combat, but the preliminary data suggests that the “phosphorus munition” was used in Mariupol,” she stressed. The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian siege and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks strew the dead bodies on the streets.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office Podoliak said that Russian soldiers have intensified the offensive around the city of Mariupol in the southern direction. A UAF unit spokesman said that Russian soldiers dropped “poisonous material” via drone in an unspecified location, citing the statement released by the Azov National Guard Regiment on telegram. The injured Ukrainian soldiers are showing symptoms of weakened respiratory functions, and circulatory and motor muscle problems, the statement read.

In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, multiple civilian buildings burn amid Russian strikes on the Livoberezhnyi District of Mariupol. Credit: AP

'Chemical weapons attack in Mariupol test for the entire world'

“A chemical weapons attack in Mariupol is a test for the entire world. Russia has shown that it will stoop to any level. What the (international) response will be, will determine how events play out in the future,” Maksym Zhorin, an Azov Regiment senior officer, in a video statement, as per Ukraine newspaper The Kyiv Independent. Ukraine’s national television News24 aired the situation, stating that the missiles are being fired into the besieged city that is injuring both UAF soldiers and civilians. “Russian Federation forces have been tasked with wiping out Azov fighters and UAF Marines in order to capture the city,” the outlet reported, citing the statement made by Eduard Basurin, head of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” force contingent.

“For nearly 1.5 months, the Ukraine Army has been defending the port city from the invading Russian troops that are 10 times the size of the Ukraine Armed forces,” Podoliak said. “They [Russian forces] are bombarding every meter of the city,” furthermore he added. “Our soldiers remain trapped in the city and have problems with supplies. The country's military and political leadership is aware of the problem, monitors the situation in real-time, and has more information than is known on social networks,” he informed, outlining the grim ground combat situation in the heavily assaulted city.

Ukraine's defence ministry had officially declared that its forces lost access to the Sea of Azov as invading Russian forces tightened their grip around the Sea's major port of Mariupol. "The occupiers succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov," Ukraine's defence ministry had said in a statement.