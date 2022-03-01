Ukraine Says Russia Is Spreading Fake News About Surrender; 'No Surrender, Only Victory'

Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, on Tuesday, said that Ukraine believes Russia is preparing a mass misinformation campaign to suggest that senior military and political figures have surrendered. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Russia is preparing to launch an infor&psycho operation. Its goal is to break the resistance of Ukraine ppl&army."

"At 1st, they can arrange a breakdown of connection. After-the spread of massive FAKE messages that Ukraine country leadership has agreed to give up. We're in Kyiv! No surrender! Only victory!" he added.

NATO chief urges Russia to stop fight against Ukraine

Meanwhile, NATO's chief sought Peace and urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the fight. The military alliance's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, said, "We stand together in this time of crisis, the people of Ukraine fighting bravely against brutal unprovoked Russian aggression. We strongly condemn Kremlin aggression. We are sending anti-tank missiles, fighter planes and millions of dollars of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. UK, US and other allies are deploying thousands of troops to the eastern NATO flank. We will protect and defend every inch of NATO territory."

Russia attacks Kharkiv

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building. Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. Visuals obtained by Republic Media Network from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building. Further, in an unfortunate development, an Indian student identified as Naveen Shekharappa, who was a 4th-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, lost his life in this attack while he was on his way to a railway station from his apartment.

Meanwhile, the EU accepted the application of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Ukraine to become a member country of the bloc. Ukraine's president had officially signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union on Monday, February 28. The EU will vote on Ukraine's membership on Tuesday evening.

Image: Twitter/@oleksiireznikov