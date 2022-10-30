Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Using 'false Pretext' To Block Grain Deal: 'Stop Hunger Games'

In the midst of the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine on Saturday denounced Russia for withdrawing from a grain shipment agreement. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow was using “false pretexts” to block grain exports. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba called on all states to demand Russia to stop its "hunger games" and recommit to its obligations.

We have warned of Russia’s plans to ruin the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Now Moscow uses a false pretext to block the grain corridor which ensures food security for millions of people. I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 29, 2022

Russia withdrew from the Grain deal with Ukraine

The Ukrainian minister made these remarks as Russia's Defence Ministry said that Moscow is discontinuing taking part in the grain export agreement with Ukraine that was mediated by the United Nations, Sputnik reported. Moscow's declaration came as it accuses Ukraine of aiming missiles at Crimea and Russian ships in the Black Sea. Notably, the grain agreement was set to expire on November 19th, but it was anticipated that the UN would request an extension.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Russia asserted that its ships at Sevastopol were hit by Ukrainian drones and that these vessels were a part of the UN-mediated grain trade. In a statement issued by Russia's defence ministry, it was highlighted that the Black Sea Fleet ships that "were attacked by terrorists are involved in ensuring the security of the 'grain corridor' as part of an international initiative to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports". Ukraine has already asserted that Russia is aiming to weaponise food.

Previously, while accepting the grain deal, Russia had stated that they did it to stop famine in vulnerable nations especially in Africa and Asia. Dmitry Patrushev, the minister of agriculture for Russia, later claimed that the European Union was seising between 50 and 60% of the food.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea Fleet's base in Sevastopol, Crimea, was the target of a drone attack, according to Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city's Russian-installed governor. Razvozhayev reported on Telegram, “Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UVA (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Sevastopol bay". The official further added that no civic infrastructure has been harmed as a result of the attack. Razvozhayev later reported, "The situation is under control," through Telegram.

Besides this, the Balaklava TPP (Sevastopol Combined Cycle Power Plant) was targeted by the Ukrainian military overnight on Thursday, October 27, according to officials in the Crimea, which Russia occupied. According to media reports, the staff at the thermal power plant successfully put out the massive fire before the Ministry of Emergency Situations reached the site. Notably, no reports of injury to civilians were found.

