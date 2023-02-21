Ukraine Says Russia Launched 22 Airstrikes In One Day Ahead Of Invasion Anniversary

Russia conducted 22 airstrikes in a single day as the Russia-Ukraine conflict nears its one-year anniversary. In a post on Facebook, the Ukrainian military claimed that during the day on Monday, Russia had launched three rockets, 22 airstrikes, and "over 30 shellings with jet fire systems." Russian weaponry continues to target northern cities in the Kharkiv region as well as eastern Donetsk region cities like Bakhmut, according to the Ukrainian military.

According to the post, Kyiv responded by launching 16 airstrikes "in the areas of the occupiers' personnel and military equipment." Moreover, the Armed Forces asserted that they had hit a Russian "anti-aircraft missile complex." They continued that "the threat of more Russian aviation and missile strikes across Ukraine remains high."

The Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that in the Kherson region that Moscow's forces still occupy, Russian troops are allegedly compelling Ukrainian civilians to carry Russian passports. The post states that in order to "accelerate the process of getting Russian passports and reorganising the business of... real estate under Russian law,", Russian officials are "threatening to confiscate personal property."

"In the absence of a Russian passport, pensioners are threatened to leave them without pension payments," the post said. "As a result, local citizens have experienced social tension and concerns about the loss of their own property and business."

Biden's surprise visit in Kyiv

Russian officials were informed about Biden's otherwise unannounced trip several hours before the president departed the White House, according to Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security advisor. “We did notify the Russians that President Biden will be traveling to Kyiv,” calling Biden's trip to Kyiv amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war "unprecedented in modern times."

In a tweet early Monday morning, the president wrote, "As we approach the anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

February 24, Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.