Ukraine Says Russia Used Phosphorous Bombs, Launched 50 Airstrikes In Mariupol On April 27

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, the Azov regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces has claimed that Russian forces carried out 50 airstrikes during night-time on April 27. In addition, the Russian armed forces even launched a large number of phosphorus bombs on Mariupol, Pravda reported citing Captain Sviatoslav Palamar's statement on Telegram. The Azov regiment urged the authorities to take decisions to lift the blockade of the city and evacuate residents as well as troops.

In the statement, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar stated that 50 airstrikes, artillery, missiles and phosphorus bombs had been reported in Mariupol. The Ukrainian armed forces have estimated that Russia has lost equipment worth $162 million (₹12292624800) in Mariupol since the invasion of Ukraine started, as per the Pravda report. Furthermore, he said that the Russian armed forces have spent $288 million (₹21853555200) on ammunition and aircraft. According to Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, Russia instead of spending money on the destruction of Mariupol could have spent the money on building schools and hospitals.

City Council expresses concern over living conditions in Mariupol

Mariupol authorities have expressed concern over the unsanitary conditions in Mariupol. Mariupol City Council in a post on Telegram highlighted that "deadly epidemics" may break out in the city due to a lack of water supply and sewerage, according to AP. Mariupol city council pointed out that the "decomposition of thousands of corpses under the rubble" has caused a "catastrophic shortage" of drinking water and food for people. According to Mariupol City Council, 100,000 people remain in Mariupol and stressed that they could be in danger, as per the AP report. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko claimed that Russian armed forces have been unable to give food, water and medicines to people who remain in Mariupol and added, "or are simply not interested in that." He called the living conditions in Mariupol "medieval" and stressed that the evacuation is needed. It is pertinent to note here that Russian armed forces have besieged Mariupol since the early days of the conflict.

Russia agrees 'in principle' to involve UN in evacuation of civilians from Azovstal plant

On April 26, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow. During his visit to Russia, Guterres also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During his meeting with Putin, Guterres reiterated the United Nations's stance on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, according to the statement released by the UN. Putin and Guterres discussed the proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones like Mariupol. Speaking at a press conference alongside Lavrov, Antonio Guterres proposed coordinated work of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Ukrainian and Russian forces to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians who want to leave, both inside the Azovstal plant and in the city. He stated that the UN is ready to use its human and logistical resources to help save lives in Mariupol. Following a meeting between Guterres and Putin in Moscow, the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a statement said that Russia agreed "in principle" to UN participation in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

