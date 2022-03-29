Ukraine Says Russian Invaders 'weakened & Cut Off' From Logistics, Main Forces: Report

As the Russian war entered day 34, the Ukraine military in its latest operational report claimed that invading troops are "weakened, disoriented and cut off from logistics and main forces" leading to lowered combat potential. The Tuesday report also stated that Ukrainian forces have carried out successful counterattacks, destroying over 12 Russians tanks and 10 combat vehicles, in the past days. A total of seven attacks were thwarted in the last few days, the report mentioned, as per The Guardian.

Despite Russia considering "reprioritisation" of its goal in Ukraine, the invading troops rained missile bombs on Monday to "completely destroy infrastructure and residential quarters of Ukrainian cities," the report added, citing Ukraine's general staff of the Armed Forces. Russian troops terrorised citizens in occupied and besieged cities, the report further noted, while mentioning about the intensified arbitrary attacks and rampant violation of international humanitarian laws in temporarily occupied regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv. "Residential houses are shot, robbed, kidnapped, and held hostage," the report said.

“The command of the Russian occupying forces is trying to compensate for the decline in the combat potential of the enemy’s units by indiscriminate artillery fire and rocket-bomb attacks, thus destroying the infrastructure of Ukrainian cities,” said officials from the general staff of the armed forces, as quoted by The Guardian.

Why Russian invaders face logistical issues?

According to a report published by the Modern War Institute on March 8, Russian invasion of Ukraine has crept slower than many analysts had predicted. While a major part of the delay was due to Ukrainian defence, other reasons also included logistical challenges. With Russia's invasion into Ukraine, the invaders have faced stretching issues like keeping up fuel and ammunition supply lines amid fierce Ukrainian defence and distance from the border. The Black Sea coast border of Ukraine has also posed intense logistical and sustainment problems for Russian forces.

Ukrainian report further claimed that Ukraine forces have reportedly hit 17 air targets on Monday. The intercepted targets include 8 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 4 UAVs, and 2 winged missiles. The defending troops have also continued to maintain a circular defence of the city of Mariupol and "deter the advancement of enemy" in the Chernihiv region. Further, the Ukraine army has staged strong resistance outside Kyiv, settlements in Motyzhyn, Kisne, Kapitanivka, and Dmytrivka.

Russian invaders could run out of resources soon: Ex-US army official

Russian forces are about 10 days away from what seems to be the culminating point, retired US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges predicted as presented an analysis on the all-out Russia-Ukraine war while speaking to Fox News on March 15. He mapped that Russian forces in Ukraine will run out of resources as soon as in the "next 10 days" as they will no longer have ammunition, manpower, and time "to keep up their assault," he believed. "I think we keep pouring it on, and the Russians culminate," the former commanding general of the US Army said. Referring to the Russian attack on Yavoriv, close to the Poland border, General Hodges reassured that there is no need to be alarmed over attacks near NATO territories since Russians will stop their assault due to a lack of resources.

