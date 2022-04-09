Ukraine Says Russian Military 'regrouping' With Intention Of Marching Towards Kharkiv

As the war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate, Ukraine's Chief of Defense Intelligence claimed that Russian forces are "regrouping" in the eastern region and intend to march towards Kharkiv city. Major General Kyrylo Budanov stated that invaders are regrouping towards Ukraine's Izium city and moving through Belgorod. "They get additional troops in Belgorod in order to compensate for their losses in Ukraine. They plan to advance towards Kharkiv first of all," he was quoted as saying by CNN.

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence chief further claimed that the Russian troops will also aim to destroy Mariupol first, and then might make an attempt to advance towards Kyiv - the capital city. General Budanov urged Ukraine's allies to provide "significant military assistance" to help the country combat the Russian invasion. He argued that Ukraine is in urgent need of powerful artillery, anti-air missile systems as well as combat planes to counter Russian ground forces.

Russian military continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression: Ukraine

General Budanov stressed that the Russian military's flaws were on display in Ukraine. He also claimed that invaders were "defeated" in the Kyiv region, and that their military operation had been hindered by logistics. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression as the war between both countries reached its 45th day on Saturday. According to Kyiv forces, the invaders are continuing to plan for an operation in Ukraine's east in order to gain complete control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russian forces blocking Kharkiv from two directions: Zelenskyy

It is worth mentioning here that in a Global Mega Exclusive, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, interviewed Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on Thursday, April 7. In the interview, Zelenskyy noted that the city of Kharkiv is being blocked from two directions but the situation is still under control. "There is constant combat in the city but we are holding our positions and not taking any step back," he added.

(Image: AP)