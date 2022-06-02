Ukraine Says Russian Troops Have Occupied Around 80% Of Severodonetsk As War Enters Day 99

As the Russian-Ukraine war continues to escalate for over 90 days, the chief of Luhansk's regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday claimed that fighting in the street persists in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, even though Russian forces have occupied around 80% of the city. According to a CNN report, Hayday said, “On some streets, our defenders are successful". He also revealed that Ukraine has apprehended six Russian servicemen.

The Ukrainian official further clarified that the remaining areas of the Luhansk region which are still under Ukrainian control, are being shelled, however, local volunteers have gotten trucks carrying humanitarian supplies to numerous communities and have even been able to evacuate civilians.

In addition to this, the severe battle continued in communities to the south and west of Severodonetsk, according to Hayday, as Russian forces attempted to surround Ukrainian defenders. He stated, “Despite the simple constant, daily shelling, it is still possible to bring humanitarian supplies both to the Hirske community and to Lysychansk," CNN reported.

Hayday also noted that the neighbouring city of Lysychansk "is under Ukrainian control". This is a strategic advantage from a military standpoint, he added, as the city's placement atop a hill provides several chances. “The city's defense is strong," he asserted.

Russian soldiers fired 26 times on vilages and towns in Luhansk

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Ukraine claims that over the course of 24 hours, Russian soldiers fired 26 times on towns in Luhansk. According to the National Police of Ukraine's Facebook page, the Russian bombardment in Luhansk's Severodonetsk resulted in civilians being hurt. Street battles are still going on in Severodonetsk, Ukrainian police said.

Russian forces carried out air attacks in Komyshuvakha and Nyrkovo, according to the Ukrainian National Police, while a chemical facility in Severodonetsk was attacked, releasing poisonous compounds. In Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, the Russian military has destroyed four residential complexes in factory buildings and an automobile. Six houses and an educational facility were also destroyed. Russian soldiers allegedly destroyed six houses in Vrubivka, five houses in Maloivanivka, and three houses in Mykolaivka, according to the Ukrainian National Police. In addition, the Ukrainian police have recorded one case of unlawful car seizure and eight occurrences of looting.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 citizens in Mariupol have been living without drinking water and food since April, according to the Mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko on June 1, Ukrainian Pravda reported. As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, with Russian forces fighting alongside Ukrainian armies to acquire more and more territory, the mayor emphasised the need of establishing a green corridor and urged nations to assist Ukraine.

(Image: AP)