Ukraine Says Russian Troops Pushed Out Of Snake Island, Moscow Calls It A 'goodwill Act'

Ukraine's military has said that the Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island also known as Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea but it may be too soon to establish an outpost there. The Russian defence ministry noted that its decision to leave the strategically important island in the Black Sea was a "gesture of goodwill". The island still remains engulfed in thick smoke from the explosions. As the Russian military retreated, it set anti-air missile systems and radar stations on fire “to cover their tracks" , spokesperson for the Ukrainian Military’s Southern Command, Natalia Humenyuk informed.

Russia 'not impeding United Nations' efforts'

Ukraine stated that the move shows that Russia is not impeding United Nations' efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor to export the stranded Ukrainian grain out of the ports in the Black Sea. The Snake Island gained popularity after Ukrainian border guards stationed there rejected the appeals of the Russian warship's to surrender, putting up a defiant resistance instead. Viral footages showed Ukraine's border guards being told by invading Moscow forces to "lay down their weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties" or "be bombed".

The entire garrison was later taken hostage by the Russian troops. Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGSU) later informed that the13 border guards defending Snake Island were alive and had been captured by Russia. "The Marines and frontier guards [were] captured by the Russian occupiers on Snake Island," it said on Telegram.

Moscow's claims of "gesture of goodwill" for its troop withdrawal was dismissed by Kyiv as it claimed that Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians out of the strategic island. Head of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said in a post that the Russian forces had withdrawn from the island, a strategic Black Sea outpost after a tough fight with Ukraine's military. In a joint press conference alongside visiting Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, Putin iterated that Moscow had not been blocking Ukrainian grain exports. "We do not prevent the export of Ukrainian grain. The Ukrainian military has mined the approaches to their ports, no one prevents them from clearing those mines and we guarantee the safety of shipping grain out of there," Putin stressed.