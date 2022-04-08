Ukraine Says Sumy Region Free Of Russian Army But Shelling Continues As War Enters Day 44

In the latest development pertaining to the Russia Ukraine war, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky announced on Facebook that the region is clear of Russian forces. However, he said that explosions may still be heard as rescue service workers dispose of ammunition left by the Russian military, according to Kyiv Independent. In the message posted on social media, the Sumy Regional Military Administration head emphasised that the territory of the region was still not safe.

Noting several mines and unexplored areas, Zhyvytskyy called on the local residents to avoid driving to the side of the road and not to use forest roads. He advised the residents in the war-torn region not to approach destroyed vehicles or former Russian positions.

It is to note that Sumy was finally free of Russian forces on day 44 of the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv conflict after the same region witnessed significant military engagement since February 24. The offensive in Sumy, which began shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the so-called 'special' military operation, as per reports, ended on April 4 when Moscow began retreating its forces from Sumy Oblast.

While Sumy nearly appeared to be captured by Russia due to constant shelling, on April 4, Zhyvytskyi stated that Russian troops were leaving towns and cities.

Ukraine will not 'step back', said Zelenskyy in interview with Arnab

Sumy's region's 'liberation' from Russian forces came a day after the Ukrainian President told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that Ukraine will not 'step back' in the face of Moscow's military aggression. Noting that “Russia has since long been blocking the commercial routes”, Zelenskyy told Republic on day 43 of Russia Ukraine war that Kyiv “is not stepping back”.

He said, “We are not stepping back. We will fight for all those cities under Russian occupation. We have full control of Odesa, it's a very difficult situation in Mariupol. We will struggle till we can restore territorial integrity.”

Image: AP