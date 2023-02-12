Ukraine Says Talks With Russia 'out Of Question' As Putin Launches Biggest Missile Attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's close aide on Saturday said that talks with Russia “is out of the question," as he cited Moscow's commitment to keeping deployment of its soldiers in the occupied Ukrainian regions. Mykhailo Podolyak, in a tweet, noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “declares with a smile, ‘we did not start wars, we do not kill,’ would you like to enter into any kind of agreement with him?” He then stressed that there are no plans of any nature of communication with Russia to negotiate a truce.

Podolyak's remarks came as Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drone attacks on the civilian infrastructure and Ukraine's military's defensive positions. The fiercest battle is ensuing in the direction of Svatovo-Kremennaya front, Ugledar, Maryinka, and besieged town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region as Russian Forces launched attacks with T-90 main battle tank and infantry fighting vehicles BPM-3.

Russia's Air Force also flew out two Su-24M jets and dropped Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles from the 2014 annexed Crimea region, targetting the Odessa region. They launched drone attacks in Odessa and Mykolaiv. Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim in an update noted that the Ukrainian troops shot down three Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, while the governor of Odessa noted that the air defenses shot down four. The Russian army also struck the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reducing it to rubble. No casualties were reported, said the regional administration in a statement. They shelled Nikopol with cannon artillery.

Ukrainian military continues to hold Bakhmut: Ukraine's military Commander-in-Chief

Ukraine's forces are still holding their defense along the frontlines, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said in a statement. Invading troops have been launching nearly 50 attacks on a daily basis in the eastern flank in an attempt to capture it fully. Zaluzhnyi noted that the Ukrainian military continues to hold Bakhmut and has been trying to “stabilise” the conflict. “The key to success on the battlefield is effective fire damage, which requires an appropriate amount of weapons and ammunition,” Zaluzhnyi explained.

“Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka,” Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram update. “We reliably hold the defence. In some areas of the front we have managed to regain previously lost positions and gained a foothold," he added, after holding talks with US Army General Mark Milley.

Tanks T-90M Proryv and Storm of Russia's 3rd Motor Rifle Division on Svatovo-Kremennaya frontline. Credit: Russian Armed Forces/ Telegram

Ukraine’s military analyst Oleh Zhdanov, in a war analysis on social media, stressed that Ukrainian forces are still holding the now deserted and heavily destroyed town of Maryinka. “Fighting is going on in the city center, but there have been no changes over the past 24 hours,” Zhdanov said in the visuals.