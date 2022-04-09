Ukraine Secures Antidote To Ease Effects Of Chemical Weapons As Russian War Enters Day 45

In a massive development, Non-Profit Organization Direct Relief revealed that it has fulfilled a request from the Ukrainian Ministry of Health for some 220,000 vials of drugs that can be used to mitigate the effect of chemical weapons. As the conflict in Ukraine continued for the 45th day on Saturday, western organizations warned that Russia could use chemical weapons, which it has allegedly been developing covertly over years. Meanwhile, on Friday, the organization’s director of pharmacy and clinical affairs Alycia Clark said, “Direct Relief is sending this medication with the unmitigated hope that an attack warranting its use never occurs.”

The drug-Atropine is a prescription medicine that is used to treat certain types of nerve agents, pesticides poisoning as well as slow heart rate. The alkaloid can raise heart rates and help reduce mucus secretions in a person’s lungs or airway. It was previously used in 2017 when Syria came under attack from nerve agent Sarin and other chemical agents.

Can Russia use Chemical weapons?

Russian Federation is one of the 193 countries that have signed an international treaty banning the production, stockpiling, and usage of any kind of chemical weapons. However. Kremlin’s use of Novichok to kill formal agents in Salisbury and later to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny has prompted the west to doubt that Russian might be secretly producing and storing chemical weapons. In March, President Biden warned that Russia would pay a “severe price” if it used chemical weapons. Also, US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan asked for a special "Tiger Team" - a team of experts -- to plan for the possibility of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine or strikes NATO territory.

Meanwhile, establishing further efforts to help Ukrainians combat the Russian invasion, the international community has shown solidarity with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces and appeared committed to standing by the war-ravaged nation "in this important fight". In the latest development, the European Parliament stepped up by inching closer to the ground reality of the eastern European nation by creating new resources on the internet.

(Image: AP)